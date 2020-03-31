Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,010,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,157,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

