Brokerages Expect Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) to Announce ($0.18) EPS

Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

PVT remained flat at $$9.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Pivotal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

