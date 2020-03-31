Brokerages Set Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $32.70

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CRH by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,120,000 after buying an additional 2,700,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 1,518,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,085. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

