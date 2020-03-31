Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $15.25

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 918,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.09. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

