Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.