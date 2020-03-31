Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Update

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 27th total of 146,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BMTC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,617. The company has a market cap of $534.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.83. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMTC shares. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

