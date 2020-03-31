Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $14.97, 62,868 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 827,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $751.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

