Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$0.15

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$0.40 to C$0.15 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CFW has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$0.75 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.68.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE:CFW traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 258,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,796. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$317.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.