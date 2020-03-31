California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 3,027,740 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,342,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.15 million. Research analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in California Resources by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

