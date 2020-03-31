Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53, 773,470 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,631,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $230.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,589,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

