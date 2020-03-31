Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,883,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 27th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of CATM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 28,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.44. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

