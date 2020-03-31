Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $12.30

Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $12.30. Carnival shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 134,769 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Carnival alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.