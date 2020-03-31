Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $12.30

Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $12.30. Carnival shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 134,769 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.
About Carnival (NYSE:CUK)
Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
