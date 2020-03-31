Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,466,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 27th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

