Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,900,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 27th total of 25,990,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,080 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 481,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 317,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $6,057,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Tuesday. 9,096,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,918,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

