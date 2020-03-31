Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 27.3%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price was down 27.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 1,064,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,918,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.