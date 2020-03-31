Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 946,600 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 27th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,156. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

