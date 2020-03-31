Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.49. Chanticleer shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 196,148 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Chanticleer alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.