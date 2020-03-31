Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,708,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,955,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 23.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 2,796,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $727.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

