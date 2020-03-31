Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $16.18. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 5,463,078 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

