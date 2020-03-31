Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 27th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on CEMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $97.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.33. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

