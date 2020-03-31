Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, 78,676,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 144,699,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,646,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 426,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 639,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,051 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.