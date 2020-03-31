Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,483,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

