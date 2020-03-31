China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Short Interest Update

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CCCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,705. China Ceramics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Ceramics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) by 345.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.21% of China Ceramics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About China Ceramics

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

