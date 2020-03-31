China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 7.2% in March

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 27th total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of China Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in China Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,324,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,055,000 after buying an additional 262,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CHN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.61. 11,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,920. China Fund has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

