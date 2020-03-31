Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN):

3/27/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

3/19/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/28/2020 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

