Citigroup Trims Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price to $74.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.71 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $3,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

