Citigroup Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.15.

TFC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

