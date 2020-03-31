Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 63,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.