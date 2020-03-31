Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Shares of Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 24981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $994,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a current ratio of 20.23.

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

