Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 4,884,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

