Commercial Metals (CMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/23/2020 – Commercial Metals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/23/2020 – Commercial Metals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Commercial Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Commercial Metals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Commercial Metals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Commercial Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals is poised to gain as construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved demand for steel and rebar. Construction demand in Poland and recent investment in the country fortify the company’s prospects. Solid fabrication backlog and rebar-margin environment are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2020 results. It has completed the ramp-up of production volumes at second micro mill in Durant, OK with better-than-expected returns, supported by strong rebar demand and elevated metal margins. The company’s optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill network will yield benefits in the days ahead. However, inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs will weigh on the company's results. Moreover, higher debt levels and interest expense remain concerns.”

2/4/2020 – Commercial Metals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE CMC traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. 181,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,751,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

