Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.17, approximately 84,553 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $716.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 373,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

