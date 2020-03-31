Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.17, approximately 84,553 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $716.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 373,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
