Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,810,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,289. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $144,519,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Continental Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $43,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

