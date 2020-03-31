Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $8.52. Continental Resources shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 8,800,982 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. TD Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,231,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Continental Resources by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 579,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

