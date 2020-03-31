Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Trading Down 2.4%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $11.98, approximately 57,763 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,618,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)
Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.
