Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Trading Down 2.4%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $11.98, approximately 57,763 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,618,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Cosan alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 151.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 582,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.