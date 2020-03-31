Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,552. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

