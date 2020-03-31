Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Coty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. 7,547,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,287. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Coty has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.