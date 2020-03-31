Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading 8.5% Higher

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.91 and last traded at $144.35, approximately 35,190 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 555,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average is $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 10,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

