Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CPG stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,880. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$752.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.101087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

