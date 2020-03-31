CrypticCoin (CRYP) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $200,890.02 and $1,140.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00476706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00112048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00088523 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002242 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

