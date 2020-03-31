CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.50

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 39388263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

CYDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of CytoDyn in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

