CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Up 10%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $7.37, 42,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 543,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

