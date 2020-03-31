David E. Flitman Purchases 25,000 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMCH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 738,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,464. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

