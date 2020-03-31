DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 27th total of 170,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:DTEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. 44,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,738. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. DavidsTea has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

