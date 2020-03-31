Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, Cobinhood and Binance. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.02589132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00190991 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Kyber Network, BigONE, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bittrex, Kucoin, Liqui, DragonEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.