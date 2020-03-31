Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $944,821.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $249,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 217,696 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 420,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,472. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.