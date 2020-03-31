Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,800 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $944,821.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. 420,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,472. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.