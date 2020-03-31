Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $140.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.72.

DE traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.23. 2,251,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.97. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

