Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $8,337,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

