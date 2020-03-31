Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,044,300 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. 1,203,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Denny’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

